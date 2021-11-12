Cart

From education to employment
UAL Headline Banner 31 Dec
Exciting progress for apprenticeships as over 260 standards transferred from the Institute’s EQA service to Ofqual

By Rob Nitsch and Catherine Large
Exciting progress for the Institute (@IFATEched) and @Ofqual with apprenticeships  The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education and @Ofqual are making good progress with simplifying...
How are soft skills essential in the world of remote work?

By Nikolas Kairinos
All around the world, workers are quitting their jobs in record numbers. In the UK, this is certainly the case, as job vacancies soared to...
Durable and Perishable Skills Better Reflect What Employers Need Than Soft and Hard Skills

By Dave Saben
It’s becoming increasingly important to change how we talk about and categorize skill sets we want our employees to master. Important because the categories hard-wired...
Neurodivergent traits – Retaining and empowering them in your organisation

By Nathan
Based on statistics from the British Dyslexia Association (@BDAdyslexia) it is estimated that at least 15% of the working population have some neurodivergent traits. Neurodivergent...
Mandated degrees in high-level apprenticeships matter, argues white paper

By MWS Technology
Degree apprenticeships were first introduced in 2015, and have since grown in popularity among employers and learners alike. However, their success highlighted fears from some...
Cybersecurity risks in further education are even more powerful in the context of remote learning

By David Higgins
It’s easy to see the turmoil that the UK education sector has faced over the last two years. From remote learning to students quickly changing...
The lifelong learning century?

By Stephen Evans
Lifelong learning helps grow the economy, gives people opportunities, helps build communities, and saves money for public services. We need to build a lifelong learning...
Inclusive diversity recruitment- see it, say it, (sort it) stop it with apologies and thanks to TFL

By Dr Maxine Room CBE
I was recently in London attending a book launch preceded by a panel discussion. Five entrepreneurs sharing their journey. All of them had shunned being...
The Covid Creative Reboot

By University of the Arts London
How many times have you heard the words “we had to think creatively”? Or “play around with some ideas”? Or “solve some problems”? These are...
A chance to celebrate the wonder of mathematics and its contribution to society

By Jon Keating
Maths week, which takes place 8-15 November this year, is a chance to celebrate the wonder of mathematics and its contribution to society. That’s something...
Senior Leaders responsible for curriculum and quality will play a key role in meeting the challenges that lie ahead. What support will they need?

By Janet Clark
In its role as the national workforce development body for leaders in the Post-16 Further Education and Training sector, the...
Forging a new working relationship with the Institute in a changing regulatory landscape

By Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB)
The Institute (@IfATEched) and @Ofqual are making good progress with simplifying and strengthening the external quality assurance (#EQA) of apprenticeship...
Re-evaluating workplace diversity – educating the workforce is critical

By Sabby Gill
Diversity has the power to engender both empowerment amongst individuals and feelings of inclusion in society. It encourages the search...
Taking trades seriously: why associations and institutes are vital to the success of the Skills Bill

By Damian Walters
The Skills and Post 16 Education Bill passed a Parliamentary milestone last month as it passed from the Lords to...
Back into a routine: looking at schools, colleges and other providers in light of COVID

By Chris Russell
This is my first post as National Director (@Ofstednews), and it’s fitting to start with a thank you – to...
VocTech in Rural Applications | #VocTechFutures Episode 6

By Ufi VocTech Trust
Ufi’s VocTech Challenge White Paper identified one of the key potential barriers for vocational learners as access to learning across...
We need a new generation of climate-literate university leaders across the globe

By Alex Halliday
As global leaders convene at #COP26, Alex Halliday, Founding Dean of the @Columbia University Climate School, says universities have a role to play in tackling the...
London Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Quarterly Skills Survey – an FE perspective

By Dr Sam Parrett CBE
Speaking at the launch event of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Quarterly Skills Survey today (9 Nov) alongside its...
To level up, we must get more people into tech apprenticeships up north

By Mark Smith
In 2013, I co-founded Ada, the National College for Digital Skills in the East of London. I did so because...
Dr Oxborrow’s 5 tips for training business leaders to grow their businesses sustainably

By Dr Lynn Oxborrow
With the #COP26 climate conference well underway in Glasgow, it is clear we all have to do our bit to...
