NEBOSH wins Awarding Organisation of the Year Award
#FABAWARDS2021 – The Awarding Organisation of the Year went to NEBOSH at this year’s FAB Awards celebrations in Leicester. The FAB (Federation of Awarding Bodies)…
Senior Professional Practice Fellow at Leeds Trinity University (@LeedsTrinity), Dr Leigh Hoath, visited five Scottish primary schools to talk about climate change and environmental sustainability…
Activate Learning’s Merrist Wood College has been awarded an Outstanding Ofsted grade for its residential accommodation provision for the fourth time (@Activate_Learn). Ofsted formally published its report today following on…
Staff and students at Newcastle College (@NCLCollege) have been getting green-fingered in the name of sustainability this week. More than 20 new trees were planted…
Eastleigh College (@Eastleigh_Col) is encouraging gas engineers to upskill and become ground and air source heat pump qualified in a bid to assist in the…
Eastleigh College (@Eastleigh_Col) partnered with Churches Fire & Security, a national provider of fire safety and security services, to deliver training sessions to our Advanced…
Mr Lansley is currently a Visiting Fellow in the School of Policy Studies at the University of Bristol. He is a social scientist, broadcaster and…
Today (Friday, 12 November) in an open letter, to parents and carers of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), Minister for…
Careers Week The first ever Scottish Careers Week starts on Monday (15 November 2021) and the head of Colleges Scotland (@CollegesScot) has urged people to…
It is an exciting time for employers and skills. The Skills for Jobs White Paper published in January 2021 is in the final stages of…
